ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

ICL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in ICL Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.09. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICL Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

ICL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.