IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

IDACORP stock opened at $116.31 on Thursday. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $116.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.02 and its 200-day moving average is $107.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.53.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 8.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in IDACORP by 84.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in IDACORP by 4.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 15,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $1,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

