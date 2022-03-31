IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $32.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDYA opened at $11.18 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 178.09%. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

