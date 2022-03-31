IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 85,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $854.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.26. IES has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.21.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IES in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 417.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 26,792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter worth about $2,307,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in IES during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in IES during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

