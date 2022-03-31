IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Update

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 968,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111.8 days.
Shares of IGGGF remained flat at $$0.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. IGG has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.74.
About IGG (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGG (IGGGF)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for IGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.