IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Update

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 968,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111.8 days.

Shares of IGGGF remained flat at $$0.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. IGG has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

Get IGG alerts:

About IGG (Get Rating)

IGG, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online games in the international market. It offers mobile, browser, and client-based online games. The company was founded by Zong Jian Cai and Yuan Chi in February 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.