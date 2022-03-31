Ignition Price Hits $0.0221 on Top Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (IC) traded 70.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $33,677.35 and $168.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 82.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,467.47 or 1.00102103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00063373 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002101 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,537,314 coins and its circulating supply is 1,524,141 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.