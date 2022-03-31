Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by OTR Global

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.
Shares of ILMN stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $350.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,010. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina has a 12-month low of $302.79 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.29 and a 200-day moving average of $374.95.
In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
