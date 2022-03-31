Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by OTR Global

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $350.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,010. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina has a 12-month low of $302.79 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.29 and a 200-day moving average of $374.95.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

