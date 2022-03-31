ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. ImmunityBio has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 680.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

