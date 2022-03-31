Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunome from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Immunome alerts:

Shares of Immunome stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.62. 771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -1.26. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24.

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Immunome by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Immunome by 9,375.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Immunome by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunome (Get Rating)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.