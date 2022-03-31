Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of INFI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,958. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $105.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 684,014 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,597.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 600,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 584,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 641.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 316,995 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 276,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFI. B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.39.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

