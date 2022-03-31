Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Releases Earnings Results

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.
NASDAQ INFI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,981. The company has a market capitalization of $101.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.89.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
