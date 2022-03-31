ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($11.54) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INGA. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($14.84) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($15.93) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($17.14) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.93) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.38) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.64 ($14.99).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($14.86) and a one year high of €16.69 ($18.34).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

