Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Short Interest Up 28.5% in March

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,451,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of IR stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 49,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,589. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.
About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
