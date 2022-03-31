Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INBX. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:INBX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.52. 2,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,538. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $878.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 3.09.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 176.32% and a negative net margin of 1,130.80%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,894,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,731,000 after acquiring an additional 231,936 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

