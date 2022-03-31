Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

IOSP opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.93. Innospec has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $107.73.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $413.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $1,107,822.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $37,141.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,268,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after purchasing an additional 370,154 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $219,891,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,093,000 after acquiring an additional 153,469 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 988,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,274,000 after acquiring an additional 150,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

