InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,367 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.29% of InnovAge worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 36.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,157,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 307,295 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 1.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 1,555.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 861,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 209.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 251,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Get InnovAge alerts:

OTCMKTS:INNV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.42. 258,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,136. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.02 million and a P/E ratio of 225.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). InnovAge had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on INNV shares. Piper Sandler cut InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InnovAge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

InnovAge Profile (Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.