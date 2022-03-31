Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.66. 19,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 11,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $996,000.

