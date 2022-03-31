Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Purchases 18,589 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 18,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $228,272.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 19,613 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $250,065.75.

On Friday, February 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 148,956 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,920,042.84.

On Wednesday, January 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 127 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,714.50.

On Monday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,826 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,651.00.

On Friday, January 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,497 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $281,833.75.

On Wednesday, January 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,588 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $362,070.20.

On Tuesday, January 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,354 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,294.50.

NYSE ALTG opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2,737.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 566,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Alta Equipment Group (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

