Insider Buying: Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,500,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trian Fund Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 756,419 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.15 per share, for a total transaction of $16,754,680.85.

On Friday, March 25th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 720,080 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,848,960.80.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,026,508 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $5,531,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 65.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

