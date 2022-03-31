Insider Selling: Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Senior Officer Sells C$122,442.00 in Stock

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Donald Ervin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.41, for a total transaction of C$122,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$870,827.91.

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock opened at C$20.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$915.18 million and a PE ratio of 6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.63. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.15 and a 52-week high of C$20.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AD.UN shares. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.50 target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.61.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

