Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells 11,214 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $631.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $257.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $588.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.62. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

