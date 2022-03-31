Insider Selling: iCollege Limited (ASX:ICT) Insider Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

iCollege Limited (ASX:ICT – Get Rating) insider Ashish Katta sold 10,000,000 shares of iCollege stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.08), for a total value of A$1,000,000.00 ($751,879.70).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.
iCollege Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for iCollege Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCollege and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.