Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Sells 18,775 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 18,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $320,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.46.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

ISEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth about $66,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 62.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after buying an additional 2,886,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,355,000 after buying an additional 2,082,326 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,113,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

