Insider Selling: Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Sells 103,015 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 103,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $1,382,461.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,457,391.68.

On Thursday, March 24th, Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,205,501.96.

Shares of POSH traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $974.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.31. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,886,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 4th quarter valued at $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 4th quarter worth $56,311,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Poshmark by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119,859 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $26,608,000 after acquiring an additional 231,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Poshmark by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 776,880 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 141,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

POSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

