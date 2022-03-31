Insider Selling: SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $351,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 409.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

