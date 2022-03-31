Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells 657 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 657 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $170,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
SITM stock opened at $249.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.14. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $341.77.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
