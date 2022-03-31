Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells 657 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 657 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $170,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SITM stock opened at $249.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.14. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $341.77.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 569.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 548.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 44.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 49.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 27,973 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

SiTime Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.