Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.75.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.69. 419,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,820. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.52 and a 200 day moving average of $237.69.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $644,775.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,950. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30,570 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.