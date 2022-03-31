Inspired (LON:INSE) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Inspired (LON:INSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of INSE stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 15.50 ($0.20). 325,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,201. Inspired has a twelve month low of GBX 12.25 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The firm has a market cap of £151.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Inspired’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Inspired’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.18%.

Inspired Plc provides commercial energy and sustainability advisory, and consultancy services for energy procurement, utility cost optimization, and legislative compliance in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three divisions: Inspired Energy, Inspired ESG, and Inspired Software.

