Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given New $7.25 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $7.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.05.

NYSEMKT:ITRG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 153,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,303. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

