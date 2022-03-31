Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 582,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 40,214,805 shares.The stock last traded at $50.37 and had previously closed at $51.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

The firm has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

