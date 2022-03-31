Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in March

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPCIF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 5,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,177. The company has a market cap of $4.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. Intellipharmaceutics International has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

