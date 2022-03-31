Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ICPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $482.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.34. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.58) EPS. Analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,086,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $10,376,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $9,117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 451,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.