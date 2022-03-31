InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
IHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.03) to GBX 5,675 ($74.34) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.98) price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,400 ($70.74) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,550.80.
Shares of IHG stock opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.75. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $73.79.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
