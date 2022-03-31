InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.03) to GBX 5,675 ($74.34) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.98) price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,400 ($70.74) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,550.80.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.75. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $73.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 341.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at about $947,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 11.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

