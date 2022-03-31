International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Cut to €2.30

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.30 ($2.53) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HSBC lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.45.

ICAGY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 106,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

