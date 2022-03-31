International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth $8,241,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,090,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,457,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,803,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $784,000.

International Media Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. International Media Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

International Media Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

