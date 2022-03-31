Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.68

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$39.68 and last traded at C$39.50, with a volume of 234856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.52.

ITP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23.

Intertape Polymer Group ( TSE:ITP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 2.8499998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

About Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

