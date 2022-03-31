Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 20,948 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $854,259.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,385 shares of company stock worth $14,870,879 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,553. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

