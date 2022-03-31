Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Stake Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEJ. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $49.08 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

