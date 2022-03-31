Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $28.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,232,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,074. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,349,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $25,656,846.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,731,090 shares of company stock worth $141,098,716. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after acquiring an additional 255,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Invesco by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 20.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,248,000 after purchasing an additional 654,338 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

