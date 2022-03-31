Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8,861.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 54.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,522,000 after purchasing an additional 135,624 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

SPGP traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.24. The stock had a trading volume of 324,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,482. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.49.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.