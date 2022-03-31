Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Shares Down 1.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,019,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.