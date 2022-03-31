Investors Purchase Large Volume of Spring Valley Acquisition Call Options (NASDAQ:SV)

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,671 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,268% compared to the typical volume of 155 call options.

Spring Valley Acquisition stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.47. 1,198,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,238,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,500 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 743,105 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,212,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,159,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 67,422 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,257,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

