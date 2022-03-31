Investors Purchase Large Volume of TC Energy Call Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 11,809 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,180% compared to the average daily volume of 518 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 165,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $57.20 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 182.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

