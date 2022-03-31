Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

CSR traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.12. 52,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,547. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Investors Real Estate Trust ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -669.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,185,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

