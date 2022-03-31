Investors Research Corp Lowers Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $2,795,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AMC Networks by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 41,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMCX traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 258,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,790. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $72.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.