Investors Research Corp Sells 600 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.98. 414,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,240. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.78.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

