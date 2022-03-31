Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of ITIC stock opened at $205.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.81. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $161.55 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $9.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 20.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title during the 3rd quarter worth $1,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title (Get Rating)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.