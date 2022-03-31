Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of ITIC stock opened at $205.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.81. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $161.55 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $9.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 20.34%.
About Investors Title (Get Rating)
Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).
