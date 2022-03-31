Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $55.49.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $29,007.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,468. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 97,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,364,000. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

