Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.51

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.51 and last traded at $55.41, with a volume of 2774796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

