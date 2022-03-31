iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $136.44 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.06.

